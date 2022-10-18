BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Before we know it, we will be talking about severe winter weather once again.

Snow already started to mix with rain in the northern parts of Mercer County in Greenville.

There were pretty wet roads, but there was nothing crazy. The main problem were where the wind had cleared the trees, making parts of the road slick.

Over the weekend, WKBN shared how AAA said that now is the time to get your car ready for winter. ODOT has the same thing in mind.

Crews are getting ready too. They are double checking equipment, doing a 136 point check on their plow trucks. ODOT said it has more than 100 plows that maintain more than 1,300 miles of roads throughout the 13 northern counties.

The maintenance checklist includes an inspection of all engine parts, plowing equipment, tires and lights to name a few. As for your car, Triple A says you should be going through a maintenance check too.

Checking your fluids, wiper blades, tires and most importantly your battery.

AAA is making it easy for you. Tuesday they will be offering free battery checks at their office in Niles. Technicians will determine if your battery is strong enough to endure the cold winter months, and if your car does need a new battery, they will be available to buy on-site.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Youngstown Warren Road.

WKBN also has made it easy to remember what you’ll want to do to prepare. We have a complete checklist and tips from AAA.