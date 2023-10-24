CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter is around the corner, and the Ohio Turnpike crews are performing inspections on all of their winter equipment.

Matt McMullen with the Ohio Turnpike talked to WKBN about upcoming procedures.

In preparation for the upcoming winter season, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission’s staff are performing a 136-point inspection of all snowplow trucks and equipment in operation at eight maintenance buildings located across the 241-mile toll road.

This year, more than 100 snowplows will be available to maintain roads along the Ohio Turnpike.

“The best thing to do if there’s a major storm event coming if stay home and not travel. But if you do have to go out, your safest place is behind the plow, allowing them to clear a path. If you do have to pass them, be cautious,” said Matt McMullen, with the Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission.

The maintenance checklist includes an inspection of all engine parts, plowing equipment, tires, lights and other components, as well as a test calibration of the salt and liquid de-icing systems.

Tuesday’s inspections are beneficial to helping turnpike crews prepare for any winter storm this coming season.

Inspections wrap up at the last maintenance facility this Friday.