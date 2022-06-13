BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced a further inspection of the intersection of State Route 7, Market Street, Shields Road, Indianola Road, and Brookfield Rd. after it was ranked as number 50 for most dangerous intersection in Ohio.

ODOT presented various options for fixes to the busy intersection in 2021.

After public open houses, the department landed on a possible alternative that makes Brookwood Rd a cul-de-sac. This would change the intersection into a standard 4-leg one between Market St., State Route 7 and Shields and Indianola Roads.

After a trial run of closing Brookfield Rd. in March, ODOT has noted a significant safety improvement without neighborhood disruption.

Because of this, the closure of Brookfield Rd. will continue until 2024.