ODOT breaks down steps to reopen Mahoning Avenue Bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation gave another update Thursday on the construction repairs of the Mahoning Avenue Bridge.

ODOT said the bridge should still be reopened by the middle of March. This week, they poured the pier columns and pier caps that take about two weeks to cure.

Once that is cured, they will lower the bridge back down and let it settle into place.

“So after that bridge is put back down, the last thing we have to do is just a little bit of maintenance of traffic. That’s moving those barriers, re-stripping, everything like that to accommodate that full traffic volume that’s going to be running through the area there,” said Ray Marsch from ODOT.

Marsch also says that the weather is another factor on the construction timeline that they can’t always plan for. Still, as spring temperatures continue to move in, he said that is a good sign.

The Mahoning Avenue Bridge over I-680 has been closed since Jan. 11. One of its supporting pillars was damaged in a crash.