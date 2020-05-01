ODOT announces road closures in Mahoning County

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday, the Ohio Department of Transporation (ODOT) announced upcoming road closures coming to Mahoning County.

State Route 45 in Green, Goshen, Ellsworth and Jackson townships will be closed between US 224 and Berlin Station Road, beginning Monday, May 4, through Monday, May 11.

This closure is for bridge repairs and the detour will be US 224 to SR 446 to US 62 to SR 165.

Until further notice, SR 45 between the Mahoning County line and Mahoning Ave. has various daily lane restrictions for bridge repairs.

This $4.2 million resurfacing and bridge repair project on SR 45 is scheduled to be completed by September 2020.

State Route 170 and State Route 616 in Poland Township and the City of Struthers will have various daily lane restrictions, beginning Monday, May 4.

This will be for curb replacement and repairs.

The restrictions will be on SR 170 between Midlothian Boulevard and the northern Poland corporation limit, and SR 616 from US 224 to SR 289 and from Highland Avenue to Upland Avenue.

This $1.7 million resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by August 2020.