ODOT announces plans to make Masury intersection safer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation Tuesday night announced its plan for making two dangerous intersections in Masury safer.

In a short stretch of Route 62 between Bedford Road and Broadway Avenue, there have been nearly 30 crashes from motorists trying to cross Route 62.

ODOT is suggesting making Bedford Road and right turn only with a U-turn lane on 62 for those trying to go left.

Broadway Ave. would be a right turn only onto 62. Drivers would then use the Route 82 loop ramps to make a left hand turn.

The total cost for both projects will be around two million dollars.

ODOT will make a final decision in September with work to start in the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com