ODOT announces multi-year, $6.8 million Route 170 project

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday that a resurfacing project is planned for State Route 170 in New Middletown and Springfield Township.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday that a resurfacing project is planned for State Route 170 in New Middletown and Springfield Township.

The work will begin in the winter of 2021 and should be complete by summer 2024.

The work will include the resurfacing of State Route 170 from south of East Middletown Road north to East Calla Road.

Drainage will also be updated but the work does include the widening of the road, ODOT officials said.

Traffic will be maintained using using lane closures and detours to include the following:

PHASE 1

Beginning in spring 2023, one lane of traffic will be maintained on northbound SR 170 from 400 feet south of East Middletown Road to East Middletown Road and during the reconstruction of the East Middletown Road intersection.

Southbound SR 170 traffic from Struthers Road south to East Middletown Road will be restricted to local access only, no through traffic. Northbound traffic will remain in the existing northbound lane while the southbound lane is reconstructed. Northbound traffic will then shift to the southbound lane while the northbound lane is reconstructed. Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties during this phase.

Truck traffic will be detoured around New Middleton using a designated detour. During Phase I, northbound truck traffic will be detoured along SR 617 to SR 165 to SR 626 to SR 7 to U.S. Route (USR) 224 and back to SR 170. The southbound detour will replicate the northbound detour.

Phase 1 is expected to last 3 months.

PHASE 2

In summer 2023, construction will move to the section from East Middletown Road to Struthers Road. One lane of northbound SR 170 traffic will be maintained from East Middletown Road to Struthers Road.

During Phase 2, southbound SR 170 traffic from Calla Road to Struthers Road will be restricted to local access only, no through traffic.

As with Phase 1, northbound traffic will remain in the existing northbound lane while the southbound lane is reconstructed. Northbound traffic will then shift to the southbound lane while the northbound lane is reconstructed.

Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties during Phase 2.

Two-way traffic from 400 feet south of East Middletown Road to East Middletown Road will be maintained.

Truck traffic will be detoured around New Middleton using a designated detour. During this phase, northbound truck traffic will again be detoured along SR 617, to SR 165, to SR 626, to SR 7, to USR 224 and back to SR 170. The southbound detour will again replicate the northbound detour.

Phase 2 is expected to last 3 months.

PHASE 3

In spring 2024, construction will move to the section from Struthers Road to north of Sycamore Drive.

During Phase 3, local southbound SR 170 traffic will be detoured along Calla Road to Woodland Drive to East Middletown Road and back to SR 170. One lane of northbound SR 170 traffic will be maintained from Struthers Road to Woodland Drive.

As with Phases 1 and 2, northbound traffic will remain in the existing northbound lane while the southbound lane is reconstructed. Northbound traffic will then shift to the southbound lane while the northbound lane is reconstructed.

Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties during this phase.

Two-way traffic will be maintained from 400 feet south of East Middletown Road to Struthers Road.

Truck traffic would be detoured around New Middleton using a designated detour. During Phase 3, northbound truck traffic will once again be detoured along SR 617, to SR 165, to SR 626, to SR 7, to USR 224 and back to SR 170. The southbound detour will once again replicate the northbound detour.

Phase 3 is expected to last 4 months.

PHASE 4

In summer 2024, construction will move to the section from north of Sycamore Drive to Calla Road. During Phase 4, local southbound SR 170 traffic will be detoured along Calla Road to Struthers Road and back to SR 170.

One lane of northbound SR 170 traffic will be maintained from north of Sycamore Drive to Calla Road. Like the other phases, northbound traffic will remain in the existing northbound lane while the southbound lane is reconstructed. Northbound traffic will then shift to the southbound lane while the northbound lane is reconstructed.

Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties during this phase.

Two-way traffic will be maintained from 400 feet south of East Middletown Road to Sycamore Drive.

Truck traffic will be detoured around New Middleton using a designated detour. The detour for northbound and southbound truck traffic during Phase 4 will replicate the detour for the previous three phases.

Phase 4 is expected to last 5 months.

ODOT is seeking public input about the project to include environmental social and public impact.

Any comments regarding the environmental impacts and/or the proposed project may be submitted by July 17, 2020 by contacting Sean Carpenter, environmental specialist, Ohio Department of Transportation, (330) 786-2274, sean.carpenter@dot.ohio.gov.