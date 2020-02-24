ODOT announces 2022 bridge project on I-680

The bridge rehabilitation project planned for I-680 will be in Austintown and Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to improve Interstate Route 680 in Austintown and Youngstown.

The project proposes to rehabilitate the bridges carrying Four Mile Run Road and Belle Vista Avenue over I-680 by replacing the existing bridge decks and approach slabs.

The $3,995,652 project is scheduled to begin construction in the spring 2022.

A minimum of two lanes of traffic shall be maintained in each direction along I-680 at all times, except when necessary to close a lane of traffic to paint the Four Mile Run bridge or construct temporary safety barrier at either location.

Traffic may also be stopped periodically to remove the bridge decks.

Additionally, a minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction shall be maintained at all times along Four Mile Run Road, except when necessary to close the bridge over I-680 to vehicular traffic for a maximum of 75 days.

The official detour route for this closure will utilize Crum Road, Meridian Road, Salt Springs Road and West Liberty Street.

A minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction shall be maintained at all times along Belle Vista Ave., except when necessary to close the bridge to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for a maximum of 120 days.

The official vehicular detour route for this closure will utilize Wellington Ave., Steel Street and Salt Springs Road while the official pedestrian detour route will utilize Midland Ave., North Lakeview Ave. and Wellington Ave.

These two bridge closures will not occur at the same time.

Construction, lane restriction, bridge closure and detour information will be posted along Four Mile Run Road, Belle Vista Ave. and intersecting side streets.

Information will also be on the ODOT District 4 webpage before the start of the project construction.

Access shall be maintained to all adjacent properties, businesses and intersecting side streets for the duration of the project.

To ensure the decision-making process is comprehensive, ODOT is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of this proposed project.

Environmental impacts include those involving archaeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the projects.

ODOT also requests information regarding the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project, including prehistoric and historic archaeological sites, historical bridges, historic buildings, landmarks and districts.

Any comments the public has regarding the environmental impacts and/or the proposed project may be submitted by March 24, 2020.