Odor-Eaters products recalled

(WKBN)- Odor-Eaters is voluntarily recalling a total of 41 lots of two Odor-Eaters spray products, according to a press release by the Food and Drug Administration,

Odor-Eaters Spray Stopper and Stink Stopper products are being recalled due to benzene contamination. The products are packaged in aerosol cans, and they are used as antifungal and foot-reducing agents.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can result in cancer that can be life-threatening.

Odor-Eaters stated that it has not received reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers.

Odor-Eaters is notifying its retailers and distributors and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily-recalled lots of spray products. Consumers, distributors and retailers that have products that are being recalled should stop using or selling them and dispose of them appropriately.

To request a refund, the FDA asks that you please click this link.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact 1-855-544-4821 with questions. For more information about the products, go to the FDA’s website.