O’Donold’s in Austintown getting new name following sale to new owners

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – O’Donold’s Irish Pub in the Austintown Plaza on Mahoning Avenue has been sold to new owners.

The French family, who owns Quench in Boardman, bought the tavern just over a week ago.

The tavern will soon be renamed Frenchie’s Irish Pub and Grille. The new owners brought food back to the tavern with an updated menu and renovated the interior.

Longtime regulars appreciate the new owners’ reinvestment. Staff members are excited for what they say is a needed change to their workplace.

“It just makes everybody happier,” said Kim Dailey, the manager. “We got new barstools, we’re getting Keno, everybody’s getting excited about that. So it’s all just positive things happening for us.”

The tavern has an all-day festival planned for St. Patrick’s Day in the parking lot of the Austintown Plaza. The name change will take place sometime shortly after the holiday celebration.