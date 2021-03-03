ODNR sets date for trout stocking at Mill Creek’s Glacier Lake

Over 80,000 trout are released each spring in many public Ohio lakes and ponds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday the dates they will be stocking rainbow trout in some public lakes and ponds.

As long as the areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers, rainbow trout will be released between March and May.

The only local public lake listed for the trout released in District 3, which includes Northeast Ohio, is Glacier Lake at Mill Creek MetroParks.

The trout release for Glacier Lake is scheduled for April 16.

A complete list of stocked lakes can be found on the ODNR website.

Anglers age 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters.

The 2021-22 fishing license is available now, and an annual license is valid for one year after it is purchased. An annual resident fishing license costs $25. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.

Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents.