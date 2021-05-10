ODNR looking for volunteers to help clean up local state parks Saturday

On Saturday, May 15, the ODNR will host cleanup projects at three parks in the area

(WKBN) – Managers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) are looking for a little help this weekend getting some our local state parks ready for the spring and summer.

On Saturday, May 15, the ODNR will host cleanup projects at three parks in the area: Lake Milton, West Branch and Nelson-Kennedy Ledges.

What’s needed now are some volunteers who are willing to give a few hours of their time to pick up litter and other debris from around the lakes and picnic grounds.

“Anybody that wants to show up and is interested in helping can come around 9 a.m. and we’ll have some people there with bags and gloves and other things that they’ll need to help out,” said John Trevelline, state park manager.

Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to stop at the park offices Saturday morning.