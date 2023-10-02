COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating a hunting accident on Sunday in southern Columbiana County in which a young boy was killed.

According to an ODNR spokesperson, it happened in the Highlandtown Wildlife Area, which is 10 miles northwest of Wellsville.

The name of the boy killed and the details of what happened are not being released yet.

ODNR is calling it a “fatal hunting accident” and says that two young males, who were brothers, were hunting when it happened.