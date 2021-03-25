ODNR experts assure people it’s OK to let wildlife be, even if they seem abandoned

If anyone finds a hurt animal, they should do the same -- keep their distance and observe

(WKBN) – With these spring temperatures, you may notice young wildlife that seems to have been abandoned. But the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says you shouldn’t interfere.

The department’s wildlife experts say animals rarely abandon their young. So, if you see young wildlife, keep your distance and just watch the situation. Most likely, the mother is out finding food.

“She can’t hire a babysitter so she needs to leave those wild babies alone for short periods of time. If we’re hovering over that nest of young rabbits or if we’re hovering over a fawn that’s bedded safely in our flower bed, mom’s not gonna come back,” said Jamey Emmert, with ODNR.

Emmert says if anyone finds a hurt animal, they should do the same — keep their distance and observe.

She says you can call 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) or visit ODOT’s website for guidance.