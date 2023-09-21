YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The plan to bring sharpshooters into Mill Creek Park to thin the deer population is closer to reality.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) approved a permit to bring in a group from the USDA. They will target the areas north of US-224 to Midlothian Boulevard.

No date is set on when the hunters will start, but the permit starts now until the end of next March.

Four residents living near the park have filed a lawsuit in Mahoning County to stop what they’re calling the park’s “Deer Slaughter Plan.”

A preliminary injunction hearing in that case is scheduled for next week.

Dave Sess contributed to this report.