EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Health is joining forces with the Columbiana County Health Department to bring a health assessment clinic to East Palestine residents starting this week.

The clinic will provide registered nurses, mental health specialists and a toxicologist to those with questions and concerns regarding the health impacts of the train derailment.

The clinic, with support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will open at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the First Church of Christ on West Martin Street. There will also be a mobile unit in the church parking lot to accommodate more appointments.

Hours for Feb. 21 – 25 are as follows:

Church assessment rooms

12 – 6 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednessday

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

Mobile unit

12 – 6 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

Hours for Feb. 27 – March 4 are as follows:

Church assessment rooms

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday

Mobile unit

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday

Community members can start scheduling appointments at 8 a.m. Monday. by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.