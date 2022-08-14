YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — OCCHA celebrated its Latin Food Festival on Sunday.

This was the 11th annual festival. The community showed up to enjoy and celebrate different Latin cultures.

Handmade, authentic Latin foods and desserts were served. There was music, raffle baskets and a piñata.

“We’ve been doing this for 11 years. It originally started as just a fundraiser but has turned into a great cultural event,” said OCCHA board mmember Conseuno Mendez.

All proceeds from Latin Fest will go to OCCHA.