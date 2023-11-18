SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Bomb Squad was out Saturday afternoon in Springfield Township for an object in question.

According to those with the bomb squad, the item was found along Struthers Road near Deltona Drive.

Authorities say it’s a homemade pipe bomb. A bomb disposal robot was brought to the scene to detonate the object as a precautionary measure.

Credit: Youngstown Bomb Squad

First News is working to get more information. Check back here for more details.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.