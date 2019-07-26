NYO Property Group selling 2 notable Youngstown buildings

The multi-million dollar buildings are currently owned by the company led by Dominic Marchionda

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the area’s leading commercial real estate companies has posted two buildings for sale on its website. The buildings are owned by NYO Property Group, the Dominic Marchionda-led company that owns several prominent buildings in and around downtown Youngstown.

The asking price for the Flats at Wick on Madison Avenue — which services Youngstown State students — is $8.5 million.

The Erie Terminal Building on W. Commerce Street downtown — which is a combination of apartments and retail space — is up for $6.35 million. Erie Terminal houses The Kitchen Post and One Hot Cookie.

The listings were posted on Platz Realty Group’s website, based out of Canfield.

We tried contacting Marchionda and someone from Platz Realty, but we haven’t heard back.

NYO Property Group also owns the new DoubleTree Hotel, Wick Tower and the Realty Building, among others in the downtown area.