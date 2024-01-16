BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man and woman from Brooklyn, New York, on multiple charges for allegedly trying to use counterfeit $20 bills at several stores at the Southern Park Mall.

According to the police report, on October 5, 2023, officers were called to the mall where security informed them that a suspect wearing a tie-dye shirt was trying to get away through Macy’s. An officer spotted a man, later identified as 31-year-old Travis Bayne, reportedly walking fast through the store. The suspect obeyed a police command to stop and was placed in handcuffs.

Police were informed by mall security that the woman with Bayne was also allegedly involved but she did not stop, saying, according to the report, “I’m not staying for this.”

The woman, later identified as 35-year-old Tanisha Bynoe, was quickly stopped and arrested near an exit.

Police say Bayne had a large amount of cash on him and stated that his license was in Bynoe’s car. Police subsequently entered the car to retrieve the license. Inside they also found various debit and credit cards and prepaid gift cards belonging to Bayne.

During the investigation, police also learned from a manager at the mall that other stores in Belden Village and the Summit Mall had alerted him to a suspect matching Bayne’s description that reportedly passed counterfeit money at both locations. The manager had photos from security cameras at those locations, according to the police report.

The report states that Bayne and Bynoe were arrested after being identified by employees of the victimized locations.

Both suspects were subsequently indicted last Thursday on charges of counterfeiting, theft and attempted theft.

Bynoe is also facing a charge of obstructing official business.