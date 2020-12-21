Nursing home vaccinations continue in Valley

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Residents and staff of a couple of local nursing homes are among the first to be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Shepherd of the Valley’s two facilities in Trumbull County are starting vaccinations this week. The location in Howland will begin Tuesday while the facility in Liberty started Monday.

Nursing homes were able to sign-up through the CVS and Walgreens pharmacy chains to obtain vaccines through a federal program.

Other local facilities will also be starting vaccinations over the next couple of weeks.

More headlines from WKBN.com: