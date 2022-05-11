YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group gathered Wednesday in front of Mercy Health Primary Care Center off of Belmont Avenue.

There were there to celebrate National Nurses Week.

In celebration of the week, the administration held a tree-planting ceremony. It was to honor the commitment, hard work and compassion their nurses demonstrate every day.

A poem was read about the dedication nurses have for various communities as well as a prayer dedication for the new tree.

The administration said they hope the tree symbolizes growth and new beginnings after two difficult years of battling COVID-19.

We’re excited about the care our nurses provide. They come to work for a reason. They come to work to be able to provide quality care to the community. They stay here because the community means so much to them,” said Chief Nursing Officer Stacie Call.

Mercy Health held a total of three ceremonies on Wednesday. The other two were at the location in Boardman and at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.