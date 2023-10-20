BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A nurse has been charged with patient abuse at a nursing home in Boardman on September 27.

La Donna Saulsberry, 48, was charged with patient abuse, a fourth-degree felony.

A report from the Boardman Police Department states that Saulsberry and a 54-year-old patient were having an argument over medication. Police were told by a different patient that the nurse pushed the involved patient against the wall, choking her. Police were told that the patient said “I can’t breathe” and that this caused redness on her neck.

An employee of the nursing home told police that the patient swung at Saulsberry before she pushed the patient against the wall and used her forearm to hold her against the wall and restrain her. Reports said that the employee de-escalated the situation. Other employees and residents gave police similar accounts of the incident.

Saulsberry was arrested on a warrant on Thursday by deputies of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.

Her bond is set at $5,000 and she is ordered to not have contact with the patient. Her next hearing is scheduled for October 31 at 10 a.m.