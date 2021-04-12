Number of overdose deaths increased in Trumbull County last year

It seems the numbers are trending high this year as well

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A total of 116 people died of drug overdoses in Trumbull County last year, according to new numbers from the Trumbull County coroner.

To compare, there were 92 deaths in 2019, 76 in 2018 and 135 in 2017.

Numbers seem to be trending high into this year as well.

As of February 26, there have been 25 confirmed overdose deaths and 10 possible overdose deaths in Trumbull County so far in 2021.

By that time in 2020, there had been eight overdose deaths. In 2019, the number by February 26 was 19. In 2018, it was 10 and in 2017, it was 12.