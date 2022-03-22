YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is seeing an increase in children at its facility.

The average number of children sheltered overnight at the Rescue Mission has tripled since moving to its new shelter location.

The monthly average of child overnight stays in 2021 was 206. As of Tuesday, March 22, the monthly average is 680.

One night last week, they had 44 children staying at the Mission.

The Mission says moving into the facility they knew they’d have an increase in capacity but they weren’t expecting to see this large of an increase.

“We weren’t expecting the increase in children. Glad that they’re at the Mission and safe, and thankful that we’re able to help them and their parents grow out of homelessness,” said Rescue Mission CEO John Muckridge.

Muckridge says they may be seeing the increase because the newer facility is giving families more peace of mind. Either way, he says they’re eager to serve whoever comes through the door.