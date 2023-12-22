(WYTV)- Why do we celebrate Christmas on December 25th?

That’s not the day Jesus was born.

The Bible doesn’t tell us but it leaves a few clues such as shepherds guarding their flocks outside, a hint that it may have been sometime in the spring. So who moved it back to a cold, dark December?

Three and a half centuries after Jesus’ birth, the Church finally came up with a date. Pope Julius I picked December 25th in 350 AD, and two centuries later the Roman Emperor Justinian formalized it in 529 AD, making it a civic holiday.

At least historians think that’s the timeline. December 25th was not a random date. Both the Pope and the Emperor preferred December 25th because it also marked a festival celebrating the start of winter.

If the Pope and the Emperor could combine Christmas with an ancient celebration, you’ve got a new winter holiday tradition for the “new” religion of Christianity, people could ditch the pagan stuff. And some historians say picking a date near the shortest day of the year was symbolic, you have a little more daylight each day as the baby Jesus is growing.

The word Christmas comes from Old English for “Christ’s Mass” which references the Catholic tradition of holding a special mass to celebrate the birth of Jesus.