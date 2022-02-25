WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An upcoming exhibit at Art on Park bares it all.

Saturday, for one night only, Nude on Park returns to the gallery on North Park Avenue in Warren.

It’s the fifth year for the event. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The exhibit features artwork from more than 25 artists in the area and as far away as Cleveland and Columbus.

There will even be live models posing for figure drawing, facilitated by the Lotus Art Center on Elm Road.

Curator David Wheeler says it is Art on Park’s best attended event. He said he expects more than 100 people will come to view the nude artwork.

“For the artists, we fill a void. There’s not a lot of places around here that will show this kind of work and it is a kind of work that a lot of artists enjoy making and for people just coming out to see, it’s fun,” he said.

Wheeler says this year’s exhibit is more traditional and conservative than in years past.

You can check out Nude on Park Saturday night from 5-10 p.m.