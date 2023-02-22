WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it will release its preliminary report Thursday into the Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment.

The regulatory agency is planning to release the report at 10 a.m. followed by a press conference at 1 p.m. with NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and Robert J. Hall, director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials.

The event will be held at the NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Also on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine. It is his first visit to the village since the derailment.

Classification details of the derailment: (Source: NTSB)

Derailment happened Feb. 3, 2023, at 8:54 p.m.

It was a Norfolk Southern general merchandise freight train 32N.

The train derailed on track 1 in East Palestine.

Thirty-eight rail cars derailed and a fire ensued which damaged an additional 12 cars.

There were a total of 20 hazardous materials cars in the train consist – 11 of which derailed.

A complete list of what the cars were carrying is available online.

NTSB says video shows what appears to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment.

A controlled release of a car carrying vinyl chloride was conducted to prevent an explosion. This action is not part of the NTSB investigation. NTSB is conducting a safety investigation to determine the probable cause of the derailment and issue any safety recommendations, if necessary, to prevent future derailments.