EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — There will be a public meeting Wednesday with the National Transportation Safety Board on the East Palestine train derailment.

The meeting will be open to residents of the Village and surrounding areas. Residents will be able to ask questions about the NTSB and their investigative process ahead of the two-day investigative hearing on the Feb. 3 train derailment.

The two-day hearing will be held at East Palestine High School starting Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and continuing into Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The hearings will be open to the public and live-streamed on the NTSB YouTube channel.

The NTSB will gather sworn testimony about the derailment that will become part of the public record of the investigation.

The hearing will focus on hazard communications and emergency responder preparedness for the initial emergency response, circumstances that led to the decision to vent and burn five vinyl chloride tank cars, freight car bearing failure modes and wayside detection systems, and tank car derailment damage, crashworthiness, and hazardous materials package information.

For Wednesday’s public meeting, NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy will be in attendance to answer questions. It’ll be held from 6-8 p.m. at East Palestine High School.

While it is an open meeting, certain issues fall outside of the NTSB’s authority and will not be discussed. They will be able to answer questions about the NTSB’s role in transportation safety, the NTSB investigative process, what to expect at an investigative hearing and the agenda for the investigative hearing on the derailment.

Some of the questions the NTSB will not be able to answer include those regarding water or air quality, potential health impacts and social welfare assistance.