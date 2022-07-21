WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Earlier this week Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos announced he’d be retiring at the end of the month. Now First News is working to learn when there could be an election to fill the remainder of his term.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office guidance on filling vacancies with unexpired terms, Governor Mike DeWine will make an appointment.

The guidance also suggests that an election will be held in Nov. for voters to choose Kontos’ successor for the remainder of his term.

The reason Kontos announced his retirement more than 40 days before a general election during an even-numbered year with more than a year left in his term.

Kontos’ term would have expired in 2026.