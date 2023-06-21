HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There is now a new place to satisfy a sweet tooth in Trumbull County.

Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise owners Ron and Cecilia Bolar celebrated the grand opening of their Howland location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Howland bakery is located in a plaza on state Route 46, near US-422. It’s the couple’s second location in the Mahoning Valley.

They actually moved to Ohio from Texas to open the first location in Boardman almost two years ago.

The Bolars say opening a store in Trumbull County was always in the plans, and they love being a part of this community.

“Now that we’re here, it’s like man, I don’t know what took us so long to get here,” Ron said.

Ron adds that the people have been warm and receptive.

Fifteen new employees were hired to work at the new business. A few others have been training at the Boardman store for about a year.