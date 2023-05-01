YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Monday marked the filing deadline for candidates wanting to run in the November election as independents, and there were some notable people on the list.

Leading the notables was Youngtown City Law Director Jeff Limbian, who’s running for Youngstown Clerk of Courts, along with former school board member Corrine Sanderson.

Amber While — who led the effort for term limits — is running for Youngstown Seventh Ward councilwoman.

In Trumbull County, Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold is running for Warren mayor.

Geo Kuriatnyk is running for Niles mayor.

There are four people are running as independents for Lordstown mayor: Current Councilman Robert Bond and current school board member Jackie Woodward, along with Mark McGrail and Danielle Watson.

In Columbiana County, no one was listed as running for East Palestine mayor. But First News was able to confirm that the incumbent Trent Conaway is running for re-election. According to Conaway, all elected offices in East Palestine are non-partisan.