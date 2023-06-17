WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The fourth annual Full Spectrum Pride in the Valley Festival is taking place Saturday at Courthouse Square in downtown Warren.

It kicked off Saturday afternoon with a parade and continues with entertainment on two stages, several vendors, a family area, games for the children, health screenings and food trucks.

The event is organized by local nonprofit group Full Spectrum Community Outreach, with the purpose of the festival to bring diverse members of the community together, while also honoring those who fought to be able to celebrate publicly.

Festival attendee Erica Putro, of Warren, stressed the importance of coming together.

“When we’re up in our own spaces, it’s easy to feel isolated, alone and disconnected from people and forget really how much love and support there is,” Putro said. “It’s really not only a great time, but it’s just critically important that we get together and do this.”

There’s still time to check out the festival: It runs until 9 p.m. Saturday, with a drag extravaganza closing the night.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.