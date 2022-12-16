BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail Friday morning facing kidnapping and robbery charges.

According to a Boardman police report, police picked up a kidnapping victim at the GetGo in Boardman on Sunday, December 4 around 8 a.m.

The victim said he had gone into Walgreens the night before, where he met Timothy Miller, 49, an associate who asked the victim for a ride to his hotel. The victim agreed and they drove to the man’s hotel, according to a press release.

At the hotel, Miller sprayed the victim with pepper spray. The victim tried to escape, but Miller pulled him back into the vehicle and held him at knife point, according to the police report.

The report says Miller then put the victim in the backseat of the vehicle and tied him up. Miller then went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet. After getting pin numbers and more information from the victim, Miller left the victim on the floor of the backseat and began to drive, according to the police report.

According to the police report, Miller then returned to Boardman and continued to drive around. At one point, the victim asked Miller if he was going to kill him and Miller replied; “Not if you behave.”

Miller then returned to the GetGo, where he let the victim out and drove away. He then called the police.

Police on scene collected the cord used to tie up the victim and took pictures of his injuries.

Officers arrested Miller Thursday at the 800 block of Wildwood Drive. When officers arrested Miller, they confiscated a backpack filled with white crystal rocks, which tested positive for 8 gg of methamphetamines, used syringes and a black digital scale with residues.

Miller is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, two counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.