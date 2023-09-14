POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Renovations to the Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County are complete, but not everyone is happy about them.

One of those people is the man who helped design the original library.

Bob Mastriana, architect and Poland resident, spoke before the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s board of directors on Thursday. He said he’s disappointed with the renovation, specifically the removal of art and statue busts.

A spokesperson with the library said those pieces didn’t fit into the new design.

“There were three different ‘halls,’ we called them. The Hall of the Presidents, the Hall of Authors and the Hall of Mythological Figures. They added quite a bit to the library,” Mastriana said.

“Part of that refresh was to make sure that the library is acting within the modern standards of a library,” said Maggie Henderson, communications officer with the library. “People might remember libraries used to have really tall shelves, went up way over your head. Libraries now are more about community spaces, so you’ll see lower book shelves.”

Henderson said the renovations primarily involved a paint and re-carpeting job.