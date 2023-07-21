HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Concerned about safety, Hubbard Township trustees are pleading for an end to the month-long string of road sign thefts.

The township has already spent thousands of dollars replacing the missing road signs — including stop signs, which created a potentially dangerous situation. Those signs have since been replaced, but trustees want the thieves to stop before someone gets hurt.

“This is not child’s play, this is not merely just stealing a sign from the government,” said trustee Fred Hanley.

Hubbard Township police are working to figure out who’s been damaging and stealing road signs. Over the past month or so, a number of various types of signs have gone missing.

Driver: “It’s really gone.”

First News Reporter Nadine Grimley: “Yeah.”

Driver: “It was just here the other day.”

Even a stop sign on Mt. Everett Road disappeared …

“Which is a safety concern for us, safety issues, especially for people who are unaware with this and unfamiliar with this area,” said Hubbard police Sgt. Chris Gifford.

The missing signage not only creates a potentially dangerous situation, but also is getting to be an expensive fix. The cost of each sign ranges from $200 to $250.

“I’ve been tallying up receipts — we are in excess of $2,000, easy, in replacing signs,” Hanley said.

The township even switched to more expensive, strip-resistant bolts in an effort to prevent the thefts.

Trustees said they’ve been having to replace missing road signs, including the one on the Drummond Avenue extension for about a month now, and they want whoever’s responsible to stop.

“We are active and progressive. We do have cameras that we are actively watching footage, just to let the perpetrators know that while they’re out there stealing these signs, that they will be caught,” said trustee Rick Hernandez Jr. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Trustees are now asking anyone who sees suspicious activity near road signs to speak up.

“We have to bring this to an end, before somebody gets hurt,” Hanley said.

Police say if a stop sign is removed and someone is hurt or killed in an accident as a result of the missing stop sign, whoever took the sign could be held liable for the crash.