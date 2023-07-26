YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Less than a week after a line of strong storms caused power outages, flash flooding and reports of hail, many viewers in the Valley have found themselves once again in a similar predicament.

StormTeam 27’s meteorologists reported strong winds and many lightning strikes with multiple storm cells that passed through the Valley Wednesday evening.

As of 12:50 a.m. Thursday, FirstEnergy customers are seeing the following numbers of power outages in their respective counties:

Trumbull – 248

Mahoning – 0

Columbiana – 0

Mercer – 126

Lawrence – 11

Crews have been dispatched to determine the cause and to restore power to those areas reporting outages.

Most customers can expect their power to return by 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to FirstEnergy. However, due to the severe weather, it may be some time before conditions are safe enough for the repairs to be completed.

Some of our viewers have sent in some pretty cool photos of the sky, which can be viewed below.