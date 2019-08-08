Not a trace of storm damage at Warren’s Italian festival

Everyone pitched in to get Courthouse Square ready for the festival's opening night Thursday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Courthouse Square in Warren Thursday, you couldn’t even tell a big storm had rolled through two days ago, leveling tents and knocking down trees.

Everything is cleaned up, which means the Warren Italian-American Festival will begin as scheduled. Food was being served Thursday afternoon as if nothing had happened.

The four-day event includes a bocce tournament, entertainment in the beer tent and plenty of delicious food.

“With the storm that came through, everybody’s pitched in, especially the people that put up the tents,” said Carol Ficeti, president of the festival. “They’ve just been working hard, trying to get everything up for tonight.”

The Warren Italian-American Festival is happening nightly Thursday through Sunday. It ends Sunday night with a fireworks display at 10:45.