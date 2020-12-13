Northeast Reptile Show comes to Girard with variety of reptiles, amphibians

The show was perfect for those who wanted to pick up a new pet or food and equipment for those with reptiles already

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, there was a great opportunity for anyone who loves reptiles and wants to learn about them.

Sunday was the Northeast Reptile Show held at the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard.

The show was perfect for those who wanted to pick up a new pet or food and equipment for those with reptiles already.

There were a variety of vendors with reptiles, amphibians, pythons, snakes and geckos, just to name a few.

“Reptiles are growing in popularity big time. Years ago, if you owned a snake, people would look at you funny. Now, everybody, a lot of people are coming in to get snakes now. A lot of different people,” said Josh Fry, a vendor at the event.

The popular event is held every two months, with the next one scheduled for February.