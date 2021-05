The FBI identified Wright in the Capitol rotunda through photos on social media

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Another person from Northeast Ohio now faces charges for the January 6th siege of the U.S. Capitol.

John Wright, 54, of Canton faces a list of charges, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

The FBI identified Wright in the Capitol rotunda through photos on social media and through a video he posted live.