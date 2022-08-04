YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard posted a nearly-perfect 2021 season and going unblemished in conference play at 14-0. The Indians began the year with a 21-0 mark.

The league’s Player of the Year Lauren Pallone (Third-Team All-State) closed out her junior season with 494 kills. Bree Latell finished with 336 kills herself.

Coached by Phil Walters, Girard’s season came to an end in the District Championship matchup against top-seeded Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at 24-2.

Lakeview featured a pair of First-Team All-League players (Tara Lytle and Maggie Pavlansky). The Bulldogs finished 19-4, but three of their losses came against Girard including their playoff loss (3-2) in the District Semifinal.

2021 All-Northeast 8 First Team

Reagan Irons, South Range

Bree Latell, Girard

Tara Lytle, Lakeview

Lauren Pallone, Girard

Maggie Pavlansky, Lakeview

Jaxyn Simmen, Jefferson

Taylor Skinner, Jefferson

Peyton Slovesko, Hubbard

Schedules

Girard

Aug. 20 – at Canfield

Aug. 23 – Jefferson

Aug. 25 – at Hubbard

Aug. 30 – Lakeview

Sept. 1 – at Poland

Sept. 6 – at South Range

Sept. 7 – Hoban

Sept. 8 – at Niles

Sept. 13 – Struthers

Sept. 15 – at Jefferson

Sept. 20 – Hubbard

Sept. 21 – Boardman

Sept. 22 – at Lakeview

Sept. 26 – Fitch

Sept. 27 – Poland

Sept. 29 – South Range

Oct. 3 – at West Branch

Oct. 4 – Niles

Oct. 6 – at Struthers

Oct. 8 – Crestview

Oct. 11 – at Salem

Hubbard

Aug. 20 – Chaney

Aug. 23 – at Lakeview

Aug. 25 – Girard

Aug. 29 – Howland

Aug. 30 – at Poland

Sept. 1 – South Range

Sept. 8 – at Struthers

Sept. 10 – Fitch

Sept. 13 – at Jefferson

Sept. 15 – Lakeview

Sept. 17 – at West Branch

Sept. 20 – at Girard

Sept. 22 – Poland

Sept. 27 – at South Rage

Sept. 29 – at Niles

Oct. 4 – Struthers

Oct. 5 – at Salem

Oct. 6 – Jefferson

Oct. 10 – Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 12 – Niles

Oct. 13 – at Boardman

Jefferson

Aug. 22 – at Grand Valley

Aug. 23 – at Girard

Aug. 25 – at Poland

Aug. 29 – Edgewood

Aug. 30 – South Range

Sept. 1 – Niles

Sept. 6 – at Struthers

Sept. 8 – at Lakeview

Sept. 10 – at Chardon

Sept. 12 – at Geneva

Sept. 13 – Hubbard

Sept. 15 – Girard

Sept. 19 – Madison

Sept. 20 – Poland

Sept. 22 – at South Range

Sept. 26 – at Lakeside

Sept. 27 – at Niles

Sept. 29 – Struthers

Oct. 4 – Lakeview

Oct. 6 – at Hubbard

Oct. 11 – at St. John

Lakeview

Aug. 20 – at Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 23 – Hubbard

Aug. 25 – Niles

Aug. 27 – Fitch

Aug. 30 – at Girard

Sept. 1 – Struthers

Sept. 6 – at Poland

Sept. 8 – Jefferson

Sept. 13 – at South Range

Sept. 15 – at Hubbard

Sept. 19 – at Canfield

Sept. 20 – at Niles

Sept. 22 – Girard

Sept. 24 – at Perry

Sept. 27 – at Struthers

Sept. 29 – Poland

Oct. 4 – at Jefferson

Oct. 6 – South Range

Oct. 12 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 13 – at Kirtland

Niles

Aug. 22 – at Lordstown

Aug. 23 – South Range

Aug. 25 – at Lakeview

Aug. 30 – Struthers

Aug. 31 – Harding

Sept. 1 – at Jefferson

Sept. 7 – at East

Sep. 8 – Girard

Sept. 12 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 13 – Poland

Sept. 15 – at South Range

Sept. 19 – Champion

Sept. 20 – Lakeview

Sept. 22 – at Struthers

Sept. 26 – at Harding

Sept. 27 – Jefferson

Sept. 28 – Chaney

Sept. 29 – Hubbard

Oct. 4 – at Girard

Oct. 6 – at Poland

Oct. 11 – LaBrae

Oct. 12 – at Hubbard

Poland

Aug. 23 – at Struthers

Aug. 25 – Jefferson

Aug. 29 – at Champion

Aug. 30 – Hubbard

Sept. 1 – Girard

Sept. 6 – Lakeview

Sept. 8 – at South Range

Sept. 12 – Boardman

Sept. 13 – at Niles

Sept. 15 – Struthers

Sept. 19 – United

Sept. 20 – at Jefferson

Sept. 22 – at Hubbard

Sept. 26 – Canfield

Sept. 27 – at Girard

Sept. 29 – at Lakeview

Oct. 3 – Springfield

Oct. 4 – South Range

Oct. 6 – Niles

South Range

Aug. 20 – West Branch/Southeast

Aug. 22 – Ursuline

Aug. 23 – at Niles

Aug. 25 – Struthers

Aug. 30 – at Jefferson

Sept. 1 – at Hubbard

Sept. 6 – Girard

Sept. 8 – Poland

Sept. 13 – Lakeview

Sept. 15 – Niles

Sept. 19 – at Boardman

Sept. 20 – at Struthers

Sept. 22 – Jefferson

Sept. 24 – East Liverpool

Sept. 27 – Hubbard

Sept. 29 – at Girard

Oct. 4 – at Poland

Oct. 6 – at Lakeview

Oct. 11 – at Harding

Oct. 13 – at Cardinal Mooney

Struthers

Aug. 20 – at Lowellville

Aug. 23 – Poland

Aug. 25 – at South Range

Aug. 27 – at West Branch

Aug. 30 – at Niles

Sept. 1 – at Lakeview

Sept. 3 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 8 – Hubbard

Sept. 13 – at Girard

Sept. 15 – at Poland

Sept. 17 – Ursuline

Sept. 20 – South Range

Sept. 21 – East

Sept. 22 – Niles

Sept. 27 – Lakeview

Sept. 29 – at Jefferson

Oct. 4 – at Hubbard

Oct. 6 – Girard

Oct. 11 – Mathews

Oct. 12 – at Springfield