CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeast 8 Conference completed another strong season as both South Range and Struthers played for a regional title. Six of the seven teams advanced to the post-season with four posting playoff victories.
Niles’ senior running back Antuan Gardner ran for nearly 2,500-yards and was named the league’s Player of the Year.
2023 Northeast 8 Conference Standings
South Range – 6-0 (12-2)
Poland – 5-1 (10-2)
Struthers – 4-2 (10-4)
Niles – 3-3 (7-5)
Girard – 2-4 (5-6)
Lakeview – 1-5 (5-6)
Hubbard – 0-6 (4-6)
2023 Statistical Leaders
Scoring
South Range – 33.6
Girard – 33.5
Poland – 30.9
Niles – 30.5
Struthers – 29.6
Lakeview – 19.0
Hubbard – 15.0
Scoring Defense
Poland – 12.7
South Range – 15.4
Struthers – 18.9
Niles – 22.3
Hubbard – 25.7
Girard – 26.5
Lakeview – 27.1
Individual Statistics
Passing Yards
1.Tuff McConahy, Girard/SR – 3065
2.Dom Pagano, Poland/SR – 1272
3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 1262
4.Anthony Budak, Niles/SR – 1212
5.Alex Hackwelder, Hubbard/JR – 1007
Completion Percentage (min. 50 attempts)
1.Tuff McConahy, Girard/SR – 65.5% (218-333)
2.Alex Hackwelder, Hubbard/JR – 60.7% (88-145)
3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 57.2% (83-145)
Passing Touchdowns
1.Tuff McConahy, Girard/SR – 27
2.Dom Pagano, Poland/SR – 15
3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 10
4.Anthony Budak, Niles/SR – 7
5.Jason Dukes, Struthers/JR – 5
Rushing Yards
1.Antuan Gardner, Niles/SR – 2479
2.Blake Ewert, South Range/SR – 1968
3.Anthony Carter, Struthers/SR – 1401
4.Devin Braham, Struthers/JR – 1330
5.Jason Dukes, Struthers/JR – 1316
6.Boom Gillis, Lakeview/SR – 1292
7.Cole Fulton, Poland/SR – 1041
8.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 990
9.Thomas Easton, Lakeview/JR – 919
10.Ahmad Curd, Girard/SR – 716
Rushing Average (min. 50 attempts)
1.Blake Ewert, South Range/SR – 8.3
1.Antuan Gardner, Niles/SR – 8.3
3.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 7.9
4.Devin Braham, Struthers/JR – 7.8
5.Thomas Easton, Lakeview/JR – 7.7
Rushing Touchdowns
1.Antuan Gardner, Niles/SR – 31
2.Blake Ewert, South Range/SR – 21
3.Anthony Carter, Struthers/SR – 18
4.Boom Gillis, Lakeview/SR – 17
5.Tristan Toy, South Range/JR – 16
6.Devin Braham, Struthers/JR – 15
7.Aidan Dominguez, South Range/JR – 14
7.Jason Dukes, Struthers/JR – 14
9.Ahmad Curd, Girard/SR – 13
10.Cole Fulton, Poland/SR – 12
Receptions
1.Stephen Sims, Girard/JR – 67
2.Domenico Simone, Girard/SR – 51
3.Anthony Bengala, Girard/SR – 50
4.Gaven Nagy, South Range/JR – 36
5.Brady Crumbacher, South Range/SR – 34
Receiving Yards
1.Stephen Sims, Girard/JR – 906
2.Anthony Bengala, Girard/SR – 750
3.Domenico Simone, Girard/SR – 602
4.Brady Crumbacher, South Range/SR – 585
5.Gaven Nagy, South Range/JR – 499
6.Nathan Coots, Niles/SR – 458
7.Braydon Songer, Hubbard/SO – 359
8.Nick Rafferty, Girard/JR – 347
9.Matthew Chaney, Hubbard/SO – 318
10.Robert Carcelli, Struthers/JR – 294
Receiving Touchdowns
1.Stephen Sims, Girard/JR – 12
2.Anthony Bengala, Girard/SR – 7
2.Brady Crumbacher, South Range/SR – 7
4.Nathan Coots, Niles/SR – 5
5.Cole Fulton, Poland/SR – 4
5.Domenico Simone, Girard/SR – 4