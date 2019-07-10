Swim instructor saves girl from drowning at North Side Pool

Gina Brown spotted the girl struggling and got her out of the pool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A swim instructor who was at Youngstown’s North Side Pool Tuesday saved a girl from drowning.

The pool manager said Gina Brown spotted the girl struggling to stay above water and quickly got her out of the pool.

The girl was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out.

She was alert and sitting up when paramedics arrived.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story identified Brown as a lifeguard. She is a swim instructor who was at the pool. This story has been corrected.