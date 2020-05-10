Closings and delays
North Lima senior care facility staff leave Mother’s Day gifts for women in their home

Local News

The staff made a poster for every lady because each of the women at Marian have been like mothers to the staff there

by: Carolyn Sistrand

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – One North Lima senior care facility honored residents this Mother’s Day who can’t be with their families.

Marian Living Center activity coordinators made posters and left gifts outside of the windows of 37 women in the home.

Most are mothers, but Activity Coordinator Maureen McCarty says that they made a poster for every lady because each of the women at Marian have been like mothers to her and her co-workers.

“We just wanted to give the families an opportunity to see how much we love them, the staff, and we are knowing that they can’t come in to visit with their loved ones, and we want them to know how much we love them as if they are our own mothers,” McCarty said.

She says that this week they will turn the posters around, so when residents go on their daily one-on-one walks, they can see the personalized messages left for their friends and neighbors.

