Western Reserve Road roundabout closed starting Monday

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Phase three of the Western Reserve Road roundabout construction will start Monday.

Both lanes of North Lima Road will be closed.

The west bound lane of Western Reserve Road will be closed.

The detour for southbound North Lima Road, north of the roundabout, and westbound North Lima Road, west of the roundabout, will be SR 170 to Western Reserve Road to Beard Road to Calla Road to Springfield Road to Middletown Road to SR 164 to Western Reserve Road.

The detour for Northbound North Lima Road, north of the roundabout, will be Western Reserve Road to SR 170.