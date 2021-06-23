North Lima print shop to help out Shuba-Robinson statue coming to Youngstown

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – The George Shuba and Jackie Robinson statue coming to Youngstown will be ready on July 17, and a company in North Lima worked with Shuba’s son to help take the famous photo and bring it to modern day.

It’s the iconic photo of Youngstown native George Shuba shaking hands with the baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson not long after he broke the color barrier.

For the Print Factory in North Lima, it started with a simple project.

“Last year, we got some requests for some banner prints from the Westside Historical Society. The pictures they sent in were some old timey baseball pictures,” said Scott Primm of the Print Factory.

Those pictures included the one of the Shuba-Robinson handshake.

They cleaned up the photos for the banners, and three months later, Michael Shuba, George Shuba’s son, had to meet Primm.

“The work that he did on those photos came out so well that I wanted to come down and get a duplicate of one of them for my office,” Michael said.

The original photos were held by George Shuba for about 75 years, and after almost a century, it had seen some damage.

“This whole back part of the picture was torn off, and it was just through age and wear and tear from it just being in George’s house, going in and out of books or however he had stored it over the years,” Primm said.

So, George made a recreation of it by paint, of what was believed to be the left side of the image.

Through some digital work, Primm and his team completed the image.

Even though the Print Factory isn’t with the people who made the statue, they still plan to help.

“Working with them, our goal is to help raise money for the upkeep through selling these prints and giving a portion of these prints to the upkeeps, so that way, we can keep the statue nice in Youngstown,” Primm said.

“To see the statue happen here in downtown Youngstown, it’s very gratifying to know it will be here long after we’re all gone,” Michael said.