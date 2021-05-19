North Jackson woman’s rescue dog from local pound becomes agility champion

When Gaynor Ibbotson took Buddy home from the Trumbull County Dog Warden, she didn't realize he was a highly intelligent and athletic breed

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – When a North Jackson woman adopted a stray dog from the Trumbull County Dog Warden two years ago, she never expected that he would become an agility champion.



When Gaynor Ibbotson took Buddy home from the dog warden, she thought he was just a terrier mix.

Later, she discovered he was a Pyrenean Shepherd dog, a highly intelligent and athletic breed.

Ibbotson took Buddy to agility classes, where she discovered that Buddy was a natural.

Buddy won awards for completing an agility course in under 15 seconds on his first try.

Ibbotson says she wanted to give Buddy and a good home and never thought twice about giving him what he needed.

“I’m a great believer in taking an animal and giving it a second chance, and I also believe that dogs need a lot of exercising and attention and training because they’re smart animals,” she said.

Buddy will compete against other Pyrenean Shepherd dogs on a larger agility course near Cleveland later this summer.

Ibbotson also plans to take Buddy on more difficult trials to see how far he can go against other agility dogs in competition.

