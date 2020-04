The bunnies are free to anyone who comes by

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – A North Jackson family wants to share a message of love and kindness with Easter coming.

Four-year-old Kenzie and her 6-year-old brother Lincoln helped make colorful wooden bunnies.

Their family sets them in their yard along South Duck Creek Road. The bunnies are free to anyone who comes by.

The kids said they just want to make people happy.

The family got more wood donated from a local company so they can keep making the bunnies.