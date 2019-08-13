North Jackson native trains to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.

At Naval Education and Training command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Seaman Duke Duhon, a native of North Jackson, Ohio, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be an electronics technician.

An electronics technician is responsible for repairing and maintaining radio communication equipment onboard Navy warships.

Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.

Duhon, a 2015 graduate of Mahoning County Career and Technical High School, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in North Jackson.

“I learned that hard work is what you use to get what you want,” Duhon said. “Without hard work, you aren’t really applying yourself fully.”

Duhon plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of National Defense Strategy.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Duhon, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Duhon is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My great-grandfather and grandfather both served in the Navy and my mother was in the Air Force,” Duhon said. “I have a sense of pride carrying the family torch serving our country.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Duhon and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy is about being a part of something bigger than yourself and helping others,” Duhon said.