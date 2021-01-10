North Jackson house a total loss after fire

The house was located on Palmyra road

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – A house in North Jackson is a total house after a fire early this morning around 5 a.m.

It was a large scene with three different departments responding.

The man who lived there got out okay, but his two cats are missing.

There was a wood burner in the basement. The man who lived there thinks that’s how the fire started.

Chief Graham from Jackson Township fire told First News tankers had to be brought in to fight the flames in the rural area.